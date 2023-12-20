Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $240.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $253.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $221.81 on Monday. Chubb has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $90.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

