CIBC Increases BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$56.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on BCE from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on BCE from C$61.00 to C$57.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Desjardins raised their price target on BCE from C$57.00 to C$57.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.06.

Get BCE alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BCE

BCE Trading Down 0.6 %

TSE:BCE opened at C$51.35 on Monday. BCE has a 1 year low of C$49.57 and a 1 year high of C$65.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81. BCE had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.2793062 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.