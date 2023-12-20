CIBC Increases BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$56.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on BCE from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on BCE from C$61.00 to C$57.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Desjardins raised their price target on BCE from C$57.00 to C$57.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.06.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81. BCE had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.2793062 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
