Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Cingulate from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Cingulate Price Performance

NASDAQ:CING opened at $2.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07. Cingulate has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($6.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.80) by ($1.20). Equities research analysts forecast that Cingulate will post -23.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cingulate

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cingulate in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Cingulate in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cingulate during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Cingulate Company Profile

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

