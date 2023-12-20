Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Cingulate from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Cingulate
Cingulate Price Performance
Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($6.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.80) by ($1.20). Equities research analysts forecast that Cingulate will post -23.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Cingulate
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cingulate in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Cingulate in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cingulate during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.
Cingulate Company Profile
Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cingulate
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.