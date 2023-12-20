Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 24,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 9,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 349,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,100,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

CSCO opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $203.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

