Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Raised to $35.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CFG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.93.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $33.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 491,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after buying an additional 270,777 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 410,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 219,670 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $711,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

