Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.22.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLVT. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 201.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 40.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

