Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $1.50. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.14.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,931,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,634 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 55,829,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,420 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,475,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,272,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,546 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $2,596,000.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.