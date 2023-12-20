ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLIR

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $49.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.20.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 471.33% and a negative return on equity of 71.15%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLIR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter worth $580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearSign Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.