Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CFO James S. Cox Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $196,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,586.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

NYSE CWAN opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -179.77 and a beta of 0.55. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $21.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWAN. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 39.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

