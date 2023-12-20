Close Asset Management Ltd Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

Alphabet stock opened at $138.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

