Close Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $105.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.40 and its 200 day moving average is $67.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $448.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

