Close Asset Management Ltd Makes New $10.36 Million Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $146.18 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.37.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

