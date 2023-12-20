CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for CNH Industrial in a report released on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.90 to $17.57 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.82.

CNHI opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth $37,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

