Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.17.

CMC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

In other news, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

