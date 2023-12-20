Comparing Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) and Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO)

Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO – Get Free Report) and Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Aviat Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry -79.62% -555.89% -68.23% Aviat Networks 5.18% 15.63% 9.39%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry 0 1 0 0 2.00 Aviat Networks 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sonic Foundry and Aviat Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Aviat Networks has a consensus target price of $54.75, suggesting a potential upside of 70.24%. Given Aviat Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aviat Networks is more favorable than Sonic Foundry.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Aviat Networks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry $23.04 million 0.08 -$7.08 million ($1.56) -0.09 Aviat Networks $352.91 million 1.07 $11.53 million $1.54 20.88

Aviat Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Sonic Foundry. Sonic Foundry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aviat Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sonic Foundry has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aviat Networks has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aviat Networks beats Sonic Foundry on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonic Foundry

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices. It also provides Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Aviat Networks

(Get Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc. provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software. It also provides project services, which includes design and engineering, site and path surveys, assembly and integrations, project management, and install and commission; and managed services, such as network and interface monitoring, network health, onsite maintenance, and remote upgrades. In addition, the company offers support services, including extended warranty, warranty plus, provision support, and license key management, as well as instructor and virtual instructor led training, e-learning and certification services. It serves communications service providers and private network operators, including federal, state and local government agencies, transportation agencies, energy and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast network operators. The company markets its products through a direct sales, service, and support organization; indirect sales channels comprising dealers, resellers, and sales representatives; and through online. Aviat Networks, Inc. company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

