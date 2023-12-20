Comparing Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) & WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD)

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) and WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dropbox and WaveDancer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox 1 4 4 0 2.33 WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dropbox currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.37%. Given Dropbox’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dropbox is more favorable than WaveDancer.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

70.3% of Dropbox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of WaveDancer shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of Dropbox shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of WaveDancer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dropbox and WaveDancer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox 22.50% -101.75% 12.13% WaveDancer -125.25% -357.77% -155.03%

Risk and Volatility

Dropbox has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WaveDancer has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dropbox and WaveDancer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox $2.32 billion 4.48 $553.20 million $1.59 18.94 WaveDancer $12.02 million 0.25 -$17.75 million ($5.78) -0.26

Dropbox has higher revenue and earnings than WaveDancer. WaveDancer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dropbox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dropbox beats WaveDancer on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc. provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer, Inc. engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; consulting, development, training, and migration; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Information Analysis Incorporated and changed its name to WaveDancer, Inc. in December 2021. WaveDancer, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

