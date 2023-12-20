Comparing Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hang Seng Bank and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hang Seng Bank $6.11 billion 3.53 $1.30 billion N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $358.80 million 1.77 $109.00 million $652.98 8.12

Hang Seng Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

Hang Seng Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $112.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Hang Seng Bank has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hang Seng Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hang Seng Bank and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hang Seng Bank N/A N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 19.67% 6.28% 0.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hang Seng Bank and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hang Seng Bank 1 0 0 0 1.00 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach beats Hang Seng Bank on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other. The company offers personal banking services, including current and savings accounts, time deposits, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, and insurance, investment, and other wealth management services, as well as consumer lending and wealth management services. It also provides corporate lending, trade and receivable finance, payments and cash management, treasury and foreign exchange, general insurance, key-person insurance, investment services, and corporate wealth management services; general banking and transaction banking, corporate lending, deposits, and cash management services; and tailored solutions and services in foreign exchange, bullion, equities, fixed income, and securities financing, as well as manages the funding and liquidity position activities. In addition, the company offers retirement benefits, life assurance, fund management, and stock broking services, as well as index compilation and licensing; fund raising and sales; and asset management services. It operates service outlets in Hong Kong; branches in Macau and Singapore; and representative office in Taipei, Taiwan, as well as a network of outlets in the Mainland of China. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Seng Bank Limited operates as a subsidiary of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account. The company also provides personal, home, commercial real estate, real estate and construction, and commercial business loans, as well as lines of credit; financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, it offers account management, receivables and payables, and risk management services; commercial lending services; and faith-based and healthcare banking services, as well as online and mobile banking services. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

