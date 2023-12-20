Comparing Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) and Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA)

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) and Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Heidrick & Struggles International and Syra Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heidrick & Struggles International 5.44% 14.52% 6.06% Syra Health N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Heidrick & Struggles International and Syra Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heidrick & Struggles International 0 1 1 0 2.50 Syra Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Heidrick & Struggles International currently has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.60%. Given Heidrick & Struggles International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Heidrick & Struggles International is more favorable than Syra Health.

This table compares Heidrick & Struggles International and Syra Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heidrick & Struggles International $1.08 billion 0.54 $79.49 million $2.71 10.69 Syra Health $5.62 million 2.19 -$2.12 million N/A N/A

Heidrick & Struggles International has higher revenue and earnings than Syra Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heidrick & Struggles International beats Syra Health on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives. The company also offers on-demand services to provide clients with independent talent, including professionals with industry and functional expertise for interim leadership roles and critical project-based initiatives; and consulting services, including leadership assessment and development, team and organization acceleration, digital acceleration and innovation, diversity and inclusion advisory services, and culture shaping services. It provides its services to Fortune 1000 companies; Major U.S. and non-U.S. companies; middle market and emerging growth companies; private equity firms; governmental, higher education, and not-for-profit organizations; and other private and public entities. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Syra Health

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions. The company also engages in developing Syrenity, an on-demand telehealth platform for mental health services. In addition, the company provides healthcare staffing solutions; and digital health solutions comprising digital transformation, cloud and security, artificial intelligence, patient engagement, and health apps. It serves mental health hospitals and organizations, including government agencies, integrated health networks, managed care entities, and pharmaceutical manufacturers. Syra Health Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

