Comparing Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) & Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH)

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) and Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Newmark Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ohmyhome shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of Newmark Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Newmark Group and Ohmyhome’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmark Group $2.33 billion 0.75 $83.28 million $0.09 111.89 Ohmyhome $5.24 million 5.24 -$2.28 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Newmark Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ohmyhome.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Newmark Group and Ohmyhome, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmark Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 Ohmyhome 0 0 0 0 N/A

Newmark Group presently has a consensus target price of $7.44, indicating a potential downside of 26.14%. Given Newmark Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Newmark Group is more favorable than Ohmyhome.

Profitability

This table compares Newmark Group and Ohmyhome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmark Group 0.66% 14.67% 4.98% Ohmyhome N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Newmark Group beats Ohmyhome on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services. Its occupier services and products comprise tenant representation; real estate management technology systems; workplace and occupancy strategy; global corporate consulting; project management; account and transaction management; and lease administration and facilities management services. The company provides its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, and developers, as well as lenders and multi-national corporations. It operated offices on various continents. The company was formerly known as Newmark Knight Frank and changed its name to Newmark Group, Inc. in October 2017. Newmark Group, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

About Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services. In addition, it provides home renovation and furnishing services; home services, including cleaning, painting, and related services for the upgrading and maintenance needs of homeowners; professional moving services; relocating services; and insurance referral services. Further, the company offers project management services for interior decoration projects of residential and commercial units; and engages in distributing technology platform product for property management firms and developers to facilitate communication, facility booking, fee, and tax payments. Ohmyhome Limited was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

