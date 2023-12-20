Comparing Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) & United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oxford Instruments and United Microelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Instruments 0 1 0 0 2.00 United Microelectronics 1 1 3 0 2.40

Valuation and Earnings

United Microelectronics has a consensus target price of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.32%. Given United Microelectronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Microelectronics is more favorable than Oxford Instruments.

This table compares Oxford Instruments and United Microelectronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Instruments $536.00 million 2.93 $70.63 million N/A N/A United Microelectronics $235.41 billion 0.08 $2.91 billion $0.87 9.18

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Instruments.

Risk and Volatility

Oxford Instruments has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Instruments and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A United Microelectronics 28.41% 19.58% 12.20%

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Oxford Instruments on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray. Its products are used in various industries, such as advanced manufacturing, agriculture and food, astronomy, automotive and aerospace, bio imaging and life science, chemical and catalysis, energy generation and storage, forensics and environment, geology, petrology, mining, metals, alloys, composites, ceramics, pharma, photonics, polymers, quantum technologies, semiconductors, microelectronics, and data storage. Oxford Instruments plc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

