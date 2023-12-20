Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

CMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Insider Activity at Compass Minerals International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

In other news, insider James D. Standen acquired 3,503 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $94,055.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $805,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1,387.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

