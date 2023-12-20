Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMGGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$9.50 price target on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 33,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total value of C$332,623.71. In related news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$201,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 33,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total transaction of C$332,623.71. Insiders sold 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $798,596 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:CMG opened at C$9.46 on Friday. Computer Modelling Group has a 1 year low of C$5.55 and a 1 year high of C$10.76. The company has a market cap of C$765.60 million, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.42.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of C$22.63 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.369267 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

