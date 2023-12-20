Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 15.8% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $478.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $479.08. The company has a market capitalization of $370.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

