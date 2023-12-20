Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.87 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 6.9% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $409.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.39. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $409.28.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

