Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 384 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 384 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,733 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 20,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $619.00 to $693.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.92.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.5 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $677.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $583.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $559.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $681.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile



Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

