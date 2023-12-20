CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 199.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 109.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 60.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $101.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.80. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $114.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.23.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $569.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 27.06%. Analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

