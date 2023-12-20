Consolidated Capital Management LLC Sells 688 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,456 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 4.8% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
