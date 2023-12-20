Constitution Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Constitution Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 67,395 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

VZ opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average is $34.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

