Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,451,700 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 1,530,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,629.3 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAF opened at $84.40 on Wednesday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $84.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day moving average is $73.42.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

