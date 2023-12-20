Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,451,700 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 1,530,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,629.3 days.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAF opened at $84.40 on Wednesday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $84.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day moving average is $73.42.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
