Contrasting InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) & Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and Iron Mountain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InvenTrust Properties 0.89% 0.14% 0.09% Iron Mountain 7.34% 131.56% 3.70%

Risk and Volatility

InvenTrust Properties has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. InvenTrust Properties pays out 2,150.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Iron Mountain pays out 273.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InvenTrust Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Iron Mountain has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Iron Mountain is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

57.7% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Iron Mountain shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Iron Mountain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and Iron Mountain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InvenTrust Properties $236.71 million 7.40 $52.23 million $0.04 648.66 Iron Mountain $5.34 billion 3.76 $556.98 million $0.95 72.35

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than InvenTrust Properties. Iron Mountain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InvenTrust Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for InvenTrust Properties and Iron Mountain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InvenTrust Properties 0 1 1 0 2.50 Iron Mountain 1 0 2 0 2.33

InvenTrust Properties presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.23%. Iron Mountain has a consensus price target of $60.33, suggesting a potential downside of 12.22%. Given InvenTrust Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe InvenTrust Properties is more favorable than Iron Mountain.

Summary

Iron Mountain beats InvenTrust Properties on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. Management pursues the Company's business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") member since 2013.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction, and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

