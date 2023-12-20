Contrasting ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) and PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) and PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ZTE and PowerFleet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get ZTE alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTE 1 0 0 0 1.00 PowerFleet 0 0 3 0 3.00

PowerFleet has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 168.82%. Given PowerFleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than ZTE.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTE N/A N/A N/A $0.76 2.96 PowerFleet $132.20 million 0.70 -$7.00 million ($0.26) -9.54

This table compares ZTE and PowerFleet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ZTE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PowerFleet. PowerFleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ZTE and PowerFleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTE N/A N/A N/A PowerFleet -2.68% -4.20% -1.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of ZTE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of PowerFleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of PowerFleet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PowerFleet beats ZTE on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZTE

(Get Free Report)

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer networks, core networks, server and storage, and other innovative technologies and product solutions. The Consumer Business segment is involved in the development, production and sale of home information terminal, smart phones, mobile internet terminals, and innovative fusion terminals, as well as provision of related software application and value-added services. The Government and Corporate Business segment focuses on providing informatization solutions for the government and corporations through the application of products, such as communications networks, Internet of Things, big data, and cloud computing. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About PowerFleet

(Get Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc. provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications. It also provides hosting, maintenance, and support and consulting services; and Software as a Service, including system monitoring, help desk technical support, escalation procedure development, routine diagnostic data analysis, and software updates services. The company offers its products under the PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator brands. It sells its products to commercial and government sectors in manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, wholesale and retail, food and grocery distribution, pharmaceutical and medical distribution, construction, mining, utilities, heavy industry, homeland security, aerospace and defense, and vehicle rental, logistics, shipping, and freight transportation markets, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as original equipment manufacturers, vehicle importers, distributors, and industrial equipment dealers. The company was formerly known as I.D. Systems, Inc. PowerFleet, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.