Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Short Interest Down 5.2% in November

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 5,740,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 308,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $876.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.44.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 9,913.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

