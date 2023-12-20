Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $12,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Corteva by 93,588.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after purchasing an additional 322,612,318 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,936,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 283.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,768 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,825 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $65.21.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. Corteva’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Corteva

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.