CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $98.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $88.02 on Monday. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

