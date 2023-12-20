Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $619.00 to $693.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $677.74 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $681.91. The company has a market capitalization of $300.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $583.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $559.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.