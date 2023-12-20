Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $677.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $583.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $559.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $681.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.92.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

