Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,219 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $677.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $681.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $583.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.40. The firm has a market cap of $300.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.