Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Sells 1,700,000 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $11,611,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,386,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,108,449.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $6,970,000.00.

On Friday, October 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $11,310,000.00.

CRCT stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.18. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $17.89.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cricut had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $174.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cricut by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 27,504.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 20,628 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 15.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 36,060 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

