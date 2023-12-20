Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Sells 1,700,000 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $11,611,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,386,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,108,449.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $6,970,000.00.
- On Friday, October 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $11,310,000.00.
Cricut Trading Up 1.2 %
CRCT stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.18. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $17.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CRCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cricut by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 27,504.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 20,628 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 15.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 36,060 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
