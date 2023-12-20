Critical Analysis: DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA) vs. Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Free Report) and Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DHC Acquisition and Veradigm’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHC Acquisition N/A N/A $7.21 million N/A N/A Veradigm $1.50 billion 0.72 $134.44 million $0.43 22.88

Veradigm has higher revenue and earnings than DHC Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

38.0% of DHC Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of DHC Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Veradigm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DHC Acquisition and Veradigm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHC Acquisition N/A -19.90% 3.04% Veradigm N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DHC Acquisition and Veradigm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Veradigm 0 3 0 0 2.00

Veradigm has a consensus target price of $16.63, suggesting a potential upside of 68.95%. Given Veradigm’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veradigm is more favorable than DHC Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

DHC Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veradigm has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Veradigm beats DHC Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHC Acquisition

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology and technology-enabled business in the automotive, consumer, aerospace/defense, enterprise software, or E-commerce sectors. DHC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

About Veradigm

Veradigm Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions. The company operates through two segments, Hospitals and Large Physician Practices, and Veradigm. The Hospitals and Large Physician Practices segment provides integrated clinical and financial management solutions, which primarily include EHR-related software; and related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, and revenue cycle management services. The Veradigm segment offers payer and life sciences solutions, which are primarily targeted at payers, life sciences companies, and other healthcare stakeholders; and software applications for patient engagement and EHR software to single-specialty, and small and mid-sized physician practices, including related clinical, financial, administrative, and operational solutions. Its solutions enable clients to transition, analyze, and coordinate care, and enhance the healthcare delivery across the care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments and militaries, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, surgery centers, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, employer wellness clinics, consumers, lab companies, urgent care facilities, and venture capital firms, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. The company was formerly known as Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Veradigm Inc. in January 2023. Veradigm Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

