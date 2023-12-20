Critical Comparison: Intchains Group (ICG) vs. Its Rivals

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) is one of 155 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Intchains Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Intchains Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intchains Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Intchains Group Competitors 1926 8368 16877 612 2.58

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 4.10%. Given Intchains Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intchains Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Intchains Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intchains Group $68.68 million $51.50 million -609.00 Intchains Group Competitors $6.04 billion $809.81 million 11.65

Intchains Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Intchains Group. Intchains Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Intchains Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intchains Group -25.34% -2.17% -2.14% Intchains Group Competitors -198.55% -89.86% -7.34%

Summary

Intchains Group competitors beat Intchains Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

