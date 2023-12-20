Critical Comparison: Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) & Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO)

Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) and Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Royalty Management and Quarterhill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royalty Management N/A N/A $3.89 million N/A N/A Quarterhill $235.13 million 0.74 $2.13 million ($0.45) -3.35

Royalty Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quarterhill.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royalty Management N/A -4.91% -8.62% Quarterhill -36.41% -22.40% -13.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Royalty Management and Quarterhill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royalty Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Quarterhill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quarterhill has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 165.16%. Given Quarterhill’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quarterhill is more favorable than Royalty Management.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of Royalty Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Royalty Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Royalty Management has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quarterhill has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Royalty Management beats Quarterhill on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royalty Management

Royalty Management Holding Corporation operates as a royalty company that identifies and invests in undervalued assets. It acquires and invests in natural resources, patents, intellectual property, and digital assets. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies. The company's Intelligent Transportation Systems segment provides riteSuite which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; international road dynamics products and services, which offers red light and speed enforcement systems, automated truck weigh stations; toll road systems and equipment; traffic management and safety systems; VectorSense, a tire sensor suite; Vehicle Information-In-Motion, a traffic intelligence system; integrated traffic control systems; permanent and portable slow speed weigh-in-motion systems; portable wheel load scales; traffic data collection products; vehicle and axle detection equipment; and automated vehicle identification services and equipment, and other hardware and software products and offerings for the intelligent transportation systems industry. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

