Critical Contrast: FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) & Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Free Report) and Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FNCB Bancorp and Heartland BancCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Heartland BancCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

11.7% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $3.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. FNCB Bancorp pays out 49.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland BancCorp pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FNCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. FNCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and Heartland BancCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FNCB Bancorp 17.28% 11.94% 0.80% Heartland BancCorp 19.70% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and Heartland BancCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FNCB Bancorp $55.83 million 2.47 $20.44 million $0.73 9.53 Heartland BancCorp $74.48 million 2.35 $18.07 million $9.49 9.14

FNCB Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Heartland BancCorp. Heartland BancCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FNCB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FNCB Bancorp beats Heartland BancCorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products. It also provides residential mortgage loans, and home equity term loans and lines of credit; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, including lines of credit, dealer floor plan lines, equipment loans, vehicle loans, and term loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, automobile financing, lines of credit, and overdraft protection loans; state and political subdivision loans and leases; and purchased loans. In addition, the company offers debit cards; mobile and telephone banking, check imaging, and electronic statement services; remote deposit capture, merchant, treasury, and purchasing card services; and wealth management services. The company was formerly known as First National Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FNCB Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. The company also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, treasury management, retirement and education planning, wealth management, mobile wallet, and online banking services, as well as insurance products and services. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

