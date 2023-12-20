CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.84.

CSX Company Profile



CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

