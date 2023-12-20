Cullinan Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $105.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.40 and its 200 day moving average is $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $448.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

