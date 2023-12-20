Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $772,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

Boeing Trading Up 1.2 %

BA stock opened at $263.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.37. The firm has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a PE ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $265.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.