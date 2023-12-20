Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $82.99.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $58.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,390 shares of company stock valued at $17,647,573. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

