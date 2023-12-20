Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 490 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,559,000 after buying an additional 1,525,324 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1,232.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 677.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,066 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAH opened at $101.15 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $108.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 327.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.77.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

