Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.3% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,917 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

