Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,457,406,000 after buying an additional 3,365,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $69,862,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,360 shares of company stock worth $7,760,173 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TROW opened at $108.22 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.