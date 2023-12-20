Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Fortive by 1,590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Fortive by 683.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTV. UBS Group upped their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.15.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $72.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

